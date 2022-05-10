Tom Kerridge tries Chris Moyles' special breakfast omelette

By Radio X

The chef visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and was given the chance to try his special breakfast dish. Find out what he thought here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Kerridge visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his brainchild, Pub in the Park, which could be coming to a green space near you this summer.

But there was no way Chris and the team could invite the TV Chef on without having him try the one meal Chris Moyles swears by... his breakfast omelette!

Watch him deliver his verdict on the omelette, which is made up of sausage, bacon, beans AND toast bits.

