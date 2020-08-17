WATCH: Toby Tarrant is well impressed by this shark attack story

This week, Toby Tarrant shed light on one of the most impressive near-shark attack stories ever.

This week, Toby Tarrant is standing in for Chris Moyles and thought he'd share the latest bizarre story from around the world.

Attempted shark attacks are probably not uncommon in Australia, but Toby was pretty impressed when he heard how a surfer stopped his wife from being bitten by a shark by punching it in the head.

Toby Tarrant can't get over this shark attack story.

