WATCH: Toby Tarrant is well impressed by this shark attack story

17 August 2020, 17:55 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 18:32

This week, Toby Tarrant shed light on one of the most impressive near-shark attack stories ever.

This week, Toby Tarrant is standing in for Chris Moyles and thought he'd share the latest bizarre story from around the world.

Attempted shark attacks are probably not uncommon in Australia, but Toby was pretty impressed when he heard how a surfer stopped his wife from being bitten by a shark by punching it in the head.

Watch Toby marvel over the tale in our video above.

WATCH: Pippa and Toby are engaged!

Toby Tarrant can't get over this shark attack story
Toby Tarrant can't get over this shark attack story. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles made the weirdest videos ever

WATCH: Chris Moyles made the weirdest videos!

The Lip Reading Game is back on The Chris Moyles Show and Dom is hilarious as ever

The Lip Reading Game is back and better than ever!

Chris Moyles gets indecisive and decides to go a bit Louis Walsh

WATCH: Chris Moyles goes all out Louis Walsh about Blur vs Oasis
Phil Daniels talks Blur's Parklife

This how Phil Daniels got paid for Blur’s Parklife single...

Blur

Blur's Damon Albarn in 1995, Oasis' Liam Gallagher in 1995 with Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil inset

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil chooses between Blur's Country House and Oasis' Roll With It

Biffy Clyro

Latest On Radio X

Greatest HIts Compilations

The best “Best Ofs” ever released

Features

Brandon Flowers of The Killers and Johnny Borrell of Razorlight in 2004

Only a Noughties music expert can score 10/10 on this 2004 lyric quiz!

Quizzes

The Cavern Club unveil statue in memory of Cilla Black

Liverpool's Cavern Club could close permanently

Music News

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, Kanye West and Kurt Cobain

Kanye West ponders who's better out of Guns N' Roses and Nirvana

Guns N' Roses

Morrissey perfoms at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in 2013

Morrissey thanks fans for support following mother's death

Morrissey

The late Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit video

This fact about Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit video may change how you feel about it...

Nirvana