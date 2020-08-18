WATCH: Toby Tarrant writes open letter in UK Mount Rockmore bid

The Radio X DJ has shared his open email to Cheddar Gorge and The White Cliffs of Dover in a bid to bring Mount Rockmore to life in the UK.

Toby Tarrant is filling in on The Chris Moyles Show this week and on Monday we asked you to choose four rock icons you would have on Mount Rockmore.

You of course answered back in your droves and gave us suggestions which included everyone from Freddie Mercury to Richard Ashcroft.

Which artists deserve to be immortalised on our very own Mount Rockmore? Bowie? Mercury? Grohl? 🤔@tobytarrant is looking for your #MountRockmore suggestions! pic.twitter.com/TWZDYobd3c — Radio X (@RadioX) August 17, 2020

Not stopping there, Toby Tarrant decided to email "whom it may concern" at the sites of Cheddar Gorge and The White Cliffs of Dover to entreat them to consider carving the titans of rock on their iconic British landmarks.

Watch Toby read aloud his open letter in our video above.

WATCH: Pippa shows off her engagement ring on The Chris Moyles Show

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: