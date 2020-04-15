Dom & Toby Tarrant recreate the Quiz cough from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

15 April 2020, 20:57 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 21:41

To mark Quiz on the telly, Toby Tarrant takes part in Chris Moyles' version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire... with a little help from Dom!

It seemed like all anyone could talk about for the last month was Tiger King... until Quiz came along.

The real-life story of how Major Charles Ingram was found out for cheating on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has been fictionalised and turned into a mini series, just in time for our lockdown boredom.

Most people know that Toby has a special relationship to the event, as his dad Chris Tarrant hosted the show when the scandalous event happened!

Now, his son Toby has had a go at recreating the magic moment, which saw Charles Ingram struggle, before unwittingly getting every question right and winning £1million!

Watch our video above.

Remind yourself of the real iconic TV moment here:

