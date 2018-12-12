VIDEO: Toby tries on a "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar

Another naughty item has dropped on The Chris Moyles Show's desk, but Toby's found a novel use for it.

It's the countdown to Christmas, which means The Chris Moyles show has opened another door from Dom's adult calendar.

Today saw a rather fancy looking thong hidden behind one of the doors, but Toby Tarrant reckons it makes a pretty good bonnet.

Toby tries on "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar. Picture: Radio X

Pippa isn't impressed though and Chris Moyles just thinks its The Handmaid's Tale gone wrong.

Watch our video for more.

Watch Dom trying to work out what on earth he found behind day number four:

Dom previously opened a gold vibrating... "alarm clock," and Dom was naturally devastated to have lost it.

But, thanks to Lovehoney, he was reunited with the dazzling and useful object once more.

Watch his reaction to the replacement in our video:



The adult retailer also sent a letter thanking Dom and the team for the plug, by which they of course meant a shout out on-air.

Get your minds out of the gutter people!