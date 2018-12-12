VIDEO: Toby tries on a "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar

12 December 2018, 15:05 | Updated: 12 December 2018, 15:09

Another naughty item has dropped on The Chris Moyles Show's desk, but Toby's found a novel use for it.

It's the countdown to Christmas, which means The Chris Moyles show has opened another door from Dom's adult calendar.

Today saw a rather fancy looking thong hidden behind one of the doors, but Toby Tarrant reckons it makes a pretty good bonnet.

Toby tries on "bonnet" from Dom&squot;s adult advent calendar
Toby tries on "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar. Picture: Radio X

Pippa isn't impressed though and Chris Moyles just thinks its The Handmaid's Tale gone wrong.

Watch our video for more.

Watch Dom trying to work out what on earth he found behind day number four:

Dom previously opened a gold vibrating... "alarm clock," and Dom was naturally devastated to have lost it.

But, thanks to Lovehoney, he was reunited with the dazzling and useful object once more.

Watch his reaction to the replacement in our video:

The adult retailer also sent a letter thanking Dom and the team for the plug, by which they of course meant a shout out on-air.

Get your minds out of the gutter people!

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Aled Jones sings Walking in the Air live on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Aled Jones sang a really odd version of Walking in the Air
A Chris Moyles puppet sings Dominic the Donkey

VIDEO: Chris Moyles gives Dominic The Donkey its first play of 2018
Dominic Byrne, The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Toby Tarrant

VIDEO: Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Toby Tarrant have a Mick Jagger-off
Dom gets a new vibrating 'alarm clock' on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Dom gets a new festive 'vibrating alarm clock'

Nick Knowles FaceTimes Chris Moyles

Nick Knowles: “I’ll donate my No. 1 song royalties to charity”

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast