Toby bought Dom a very random present

30 June 2020, 14:44 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 14:53

Toby couldn't help going on online shopping sprees while in lockdown and this item had Dom written all over it.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Toby revealed how his weeks in quarantine made him develop a slightly unhealthy online shopping habit.

While he bought himself a Japanese fountain, he couldn't help but get something for Dom that was even more wonderful. Some might even all it mythical...

Find out what it was in our video above.

