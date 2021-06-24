The Chris Moyles Show team take on a new hot sauce challenge!

Who will triumph in the battle of the VERY hot sauces? Clue: it's not James.

It's time for another Chris Moyles Show hot wings challenge!

The team have received an "Eaten Alive Hot Sauce Discovery Pack" full of extra spicy, fermented sauces with exotic names like Smoked Sriracha and Scotch Bonnet.

Each member of the team - Chris, Dom, Pippa, James, Matt and Sam - will take it in turns to try a taste of the stuff.

Suffice to say, James struggles more than the others, while it's just a walk in the park for the King Of The Hot Sauces, Matt. In fact he even drinks some straight from the bottle!

