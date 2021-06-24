The Chris Moyles Show team take on a new hot sauce challenge!

24 June 2021, 16:22 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 17:13

Who will triumph in the battle of the VERY hot sauces? Clue: it's not James.

It's time for another Chris Moyles Show hot wings challenge!

The team have received an "Eaten Alive Hot Sauce Discovery Pack" full of extra spicy, fermented sauces with exotic names like Smoked Sriracha and Scotch Bonnet.

Each member of the team - Chris, Dom, Pippa, James, Matt and Sam - will take it in turns to try a taste of the stuff.

Suffice to say, James struggles more than the others, while it's just a walk in the park for the King Of The Hot Sauces, Matt. In fact he even drinks some straight from the bottle!

The Chris Moyles Show is on Radio X every weekday at 6.30am and don't forget the Saturday show at 8am. You can listen via Global Player.

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles gets Blythe Road to the Top of the iTunes Charts

The Chris Moyles Show gets Harry's band to the top of the iTunes chart

The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles Show quiz?

Quizzes

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour