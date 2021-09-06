The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump is going on tour!

The Prize Dump is back and it's going to be bigger and ever before. Find out how you can get involved in The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour.

Next week on The Chris Moyles Show, one of our favourite features is back and this time we're going bigger, better AND longer than ever.

The past few years have taken various members of the team all over the UK to personally deliver a van of prizes right to your doorstep in a Prize Dump, but this time they're joining forces as a team to take The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump on Tour.

All of next week from Monday 13 September, Chris, Dom, James, Pippa, plus some of your favourite crew members will be sat in two big, green, Radio X branded vans full of amazing prizes.

One of them will be in the driver's seat with the SatNav on and a finger poised. As soon as they have a winner they will start off their journey to anywhere in Britain, but they won't come home the next day...

This is where the fun REALLY begins. After Chris and the team make the dump, they'll then find somewhere to stay locally and broadcast the show the next morning.... all while on the move.

Then they'll do it all again for the rest of the week, giving listeners anywhere in the UK the chance to win a huge van-load prizes.

The team have absolutely no idea where they will end up, whether it's John O’Groats in Scotland or The Gower in Wales, there's just no knowing how far the Prize Dump tour will stretch.

Just make sure you're listening to The Chris Moyles Show all week from Monday 13 September to hear the whole thing unfold.

What could possibly go wrong, we hear you ask? Well let's find out!

If you want to join in on the fun, keep your eyes out for our green vans on the road, take photo and post it using the hashtag #PrizeDumpTour.

This is going to be epic!

Remind yourself of the greatness of The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump here and stay tuned for more instructions:

