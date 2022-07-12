The Chris Moyles Show team test out a shock machine
12 July 2022, 18:46 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 18:47
The team found a shock machine in the office and thought they'd have a play with it.
This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Pippa and James came across an old-school shock machine, but by the end of the day they wished they hadn't!
Rob DJ even got in on the action, activating the machine with a special code word during his quiz.
Watch our video above to see what happened when they all had a go on it!
