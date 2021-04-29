Chris Moyles surprises Rosie Ramsey with her Capital demo

By Radio X

Chris and Rosie Ramsey visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and Moyles managed to dig up Rosie's old career in radio.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey were on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about their new Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. live podcast tour.

However, Chris couldn't help but have a little surprise in-store for the couple, after finding out that Rosie used to be a radio presenter on Capital.

Watch the moment Chris and Rosie caught up with Radio X and got to relive her old radio days!

Chris Moyles plays Rosie Ramsey's radio demo. Picture: Radio X

