Chris Moyles surprises Rosie Ramsey with her Capital demo

29 April 2021, 17:20 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 17:23

Radio X

By Radio X

Chris and Rosie Ramsey visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and Moyles managed to dig up Rosie's old career in radio.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey were on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about their new Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. live podcast tour.

However, Chris couldn't help but have a little surprise in-store for the couple, after finding out that Rosie used to be a radio presenter on Capital.

Watch the moment Chris and Rosie caught up with Radio X and got to relive her old radio days!

READ MORE: When Dom fell for Chris Moyles' U2 prank

Chris Moyles plays Rosie Ramsey's radio demo
Chris Moyles plays Rosie Ramsey's radio demo. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Rag'n'Bone Man tells Chris Moyles about the police being called to his house

Rag'n'Bone Man on the police turning up at his house: "It was embarrassing for all parties"
Dom falls for The Chris Moyles Show U2 prank

When Dom fell for Chris Moyles' U2 prank

There's a brief power cut on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles was ready to throw a full on tantrum

Chris Moyles tells Vernon Kay why he wouldn't be good in I'm A Celeb

Chris Moyles reveals why he “wouldn’t be good” on I’m A Celeb
Jamie took the 20 secs to £20k challenge

Jamie took a risk and won BIG in 20 secs to £20k

Latest On Radio X

Foals's Yannis Philippakis in 2020

Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith to headline Boardmasters 2021

Boardmasters Festival 2021

Noel Gallagher on the Johnny Vaughan show, April 2021

Noel Gallagher on Oasis stage invasion: "Why me? Why not the other fella?"

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher at Knebworth

Noel Gallagher confirms Oasis Knebworth documentary is on the way

Noel Gallagher

Blur's Charmless Man video

How well do you remember the lyrics to Blur's Charmless Man?

Quizzes

Razorlight 2021

Razorlight announce classic line-up reunion with Andy Burrows and live-streamed gig

News

Noel Gallagher has shared his We're On Our Way single and the details of his greatest hits album

Noel Gallagher announces greatest hits album and new single

Noel Gallagher