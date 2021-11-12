Chris Moyles storms out after losing Happy Endings game to James

Chris and James went head to head on the music based endings game this week and the Radio X presenter was livid about the result!

This week saw Chris Moyles go head to head in our Happy Endings game with Producer James.

It's fair to say that Chris is a bit of a sore loser, but when James pipped him to the post to score a full house with the musical based game, he absolutely lost it.

Watch our video to see Chris go on a full on strop after losing to James by two points!

