Steve Coogan: Alan Partridge is "spiritually poor" and "terrified of Me Too" in new live show

By Radio X

Coogan talked to The Chris Moyles Show about his famous character and teased what we can expect from Stratagem with Alan Partridge Live.

Steve Coogan talks abbout his Alan Partridge stage show with Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X/Press

Steve Coogan has given an insight into the mind of Alan Partridge in his new live show.

Fans of the much-loved fictional character can see him in on tour this year with Strategem Live with Alan Partridge and the actor and comedian has told Chris Moyles what to expect.

Asked by Chris Moyles if he has another fall from grace after his success, Coogan revealed: "If someone is unsuccessful and complaining about it, it's easy to be funny and if someone is successful it is harder, but we thought he'd be really smug about it and he'd basically settle old scores. He'd even up the stakes. He'd use it as a platform to sort of mouth off about things.

"But in actual fact he does fail again, because failing is funny, and he becomes spiritually poor because he realises he has to be on the back foot. He doesn't have internal happiness. So that's what he wants to communicate. He needs a boost.

He added: "He's terrified of Me Too, he's terrified of BAME, he's terrified of identity politics, he thinks he's going to get cancelled.

"So he's sort of... as it were...terrified of failing and the show will encompass all those things that everyone is scared too talk about and we'll teach people about how to embrace gender identity and we'll teach people about how to be more interactive with millennials.

"So it's more the fear of failure. He's terrified of saying the wrong thing."

Visit alanpartridgelive.com for more information about Strategem Live with Alan Partridge and to buy tickets.

Watch the trailer for the tour below:

