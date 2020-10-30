Stephen Fry reveals cameo appearance on The Simpsons

30 October 2020, 14:01 | Updated: 30 October 2020, 14:19

The actor, writer and comedian has told Chris Moyles that he's making an appearance on the classic animated series soon...

Stephen Fry has revealed that he'll be making a guest appearance on The Simpsons.

The Blackadder legend was a guest on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning (30 October), where he revealed that he’s set to make a cameo appearance in the classic series.

Stephen revealed what happened when he recorded his cameo with The Simpsons cast from his home studio, and described doing a read through with the team – who he describes as “lovely people” - via Zoom.

He told Chris: "I do have a little… I wouldn’t call it a studio, that’s going a bit far, it’s a booth, an audio booth that works very well. It was a marvellous moment."

Stephen also confirmed his scenes are with Dan Castellaneta in his roles as both Homer and Abe Simpson - but that he'd not worked with the actor before.

"I’d met Harry Shearer, but not Dan. Harry Shearer who does Moe the barman, Kent Brockman and others.

"It’s just so extraordinarily wonderful because of the Zoom thing. The scenes I had were with Dan as Homer and with him as Abe, his father, Gramps. And to see him just moving from one to the other, his face alters slightly as well, and the voices, it’s miraculous."

He added: "They’re lovely people. And Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith as well, who play Bart and Lisa, that’s so strange because, you know, it’s a different gender in the case of Nancy and Bart, and it’s perfect. You just watch the voice coming out of her and it’s a miracle."

Stephen Fry's new book Troy: Our Greatest Story Retold is out now via Penguin Books.

The Simpsons recently launched its record-breaking 32nd season and now appears on Disney+. It's now the longest-running sitcom on American television.

