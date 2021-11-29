Chris Moyles talks to the snowed-in pub in Yorkshire!

Chris has called into the Tan Hill Inn, who hosted an Oasis tribute on Friday night, only for everyone in the pub to be trapped by snow for THREE NIGHTS.

Imagine going to the pub on a Friday and on Monday morning... you're still there?

That's what happened to the customers of the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, who rocked up on Friday night to see an Oasis tribute act... and found themselves snowed in!

Heavy snowfall brought only Storm Arwen meant that the music fans, the staff and members of Noasis couldn't leave after the show - as they had no means of opening the pub doors.

The view from the Tan Hill Inn this morning. Picture: Radio X

Chris Moyles asked pub manager Nicola Townsend when it first became apparent that the weather was taking a turn for the worse. "It was about 9 o'clock in the evening," she explained from the bar of the Tan Hill Inn this morning (29 November), as the guests had spent a third night in the establishment.

Bar manager Nicola shows us the icicles on the outside of the Tan Hill Inn, Yorkshire. Picture: Radio X

Nicola explained: "The majority of the people who came here for the gig were staying here anyway. There was only a handful of people who weren't staying. We have nine guest rooms, plus we have a lot of motorhomes that come up for our gigs, so they had their own beds outside. We ended up with some people sleeping on the floor and on sofas, sharing rooms..."

Tribute band Noasis kept spirits up by performing more private shows, although they had to cancel a show in Essex on the Saturday night. "They're still tucked up in bed," Nicola told Chris when he called in.

16.30 Tan hill Inn a few have escaped but lots left. @CumbriaGritters have been up with snow blower to pub this afternoon, tractor plough and loader have just come up from Reeth. @Hudsonweather @northyorkswx @snapperjim pic.twitter.com/0u7aTh9y7g — Thomas Beresford (@bezberesford) November 28, 2021

Around 60 customers became trapped in the "highest pub in the UK" when Storm Arwen brought severe weather to the UK over the weekend, leaving drifts as high as nine feet around the Tan Hill Inn.

Mountain rescue helped one person who had an existing medical condition, and a handful of other Oasis fans managed to leave the pub on Saturday night thanks to their 4x4 vehicles.

Oh it's a lovely war! Stranded for a third night - hope it rains tomorrow. #noasishttps://t.co/SL5RaFGkSv — Noasis Oasis-Tribute (@NoasisOfficial) November 28, 2021

The wave of cold weather comes after Storm Arwen caused disruption across much of the UK, bringing high winds, sleet and snow. At least three people died on Friday because of falling trees.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan told Sky News: "As Storm Arwen is clearing out to Europe, a cold northerly flow of wind has been left behind in the UK, causing some of the bitterly cold temperatures we've seen."

He went on: "Parts of Scotland and northern England, where snow is on the ground, will be very cold again tonight, with the temperature certainly falling below zero and even as low as -10C (14F), which would make it the coldest night of the season so far.

"Though this is expected to be the exception rather than the rule, temperatures of below freezing will be widespread, including in London and the South East which could hit -2C (28.4F)."