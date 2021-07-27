Simon Rimmer is NOT convinced by Chris Moyles' breakfast omelette
27 July 2021, 18:42 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 18:53
The Sunday Brunch star appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and Chris has a great suggestion for his next dish.
Simon Rimmer co-hosts Channel 4's Sunday Brunch and presents the Grilling with Simon Rimmer podcast. So when it comes to food, the chef and TV personality knows a thing or two.
And when the Strictly Come Dancing alum was pitched a new breakfast omelette - with ingredients which included sausages, beans and torn up bits of toast - Chris Moyles there was very little he could do to dance around the subject.
Watch Simon Rimmer react to Moyles' strange concoction in our video above.
