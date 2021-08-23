Chris Moyles returns from his holidays with a gammy eye

23 August 2021, 17:04 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 17:21

Chris Moyles has come back from holiday and unfortunately he's brought a dodgy eye back with him.

Chris Moyles is back from his holidays and he's brought a little souvenir back with him.

The Radio X DJ enjoyed a well-deserved break and caught himself some sun, but it's not the only thing he may have picked up.

Unfortunately Chris got another dodgy eye, which he had to visit the doctor for!

Watch Moyles' reveal in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' dodgy eye came back and it was hilarious

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles is fuming at Matt's samples game

Chris Moyles is fuming at Matt's samples game

Chris Moyles tries to FREE DOM in Leicester Square

The Chris Moyles Show handcuffs Dom in Leicester Square

Chris Moyles and the team empty out Dom's bag

The Chris Moyles Show gets Dom to empty out his bag again

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

It's one year since Pippa and Toby got engaged

It's one year since Pippa and Toby got engaged!