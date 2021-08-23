Chris Moyles returns from his holidays with a gammy eye

Chris Moyles has come back from holiday and unfortunately he's brought a dodgy eye back with him.

Chris Moyles is back from his holidays and he's brought a little souvenir back with him.

The Radio X DJ enjoyed a well-deserved break and caught himself some sun, but it's not the only thing he may have picked up.

Unfortunately Chris got another dodgy eye, which he had to visit the doctor for!

Watch Moyles' reveal in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' dodgy eye came back and it was hilarious

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.