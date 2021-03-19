Shane Richie's wife Christie is a BIG fan of Chris Moyles

By Radio X

The former EastEnders actor spoke to Chris Moyles this morning, but his wife Christie gatecrashed the interview.

Shane Richie featured on The Chris Moyles Show this week, but he may as well have not bothered!

The former EastEnders actor and I'm A Celeb star went on the show to speak about his taking on the role of the titular tragic clown in the digital revival of Justin Butcher’s one-man play, Scaramouche Jones.

However, his wife gatecrashed his interview and stole the spotlight!

Watch our interview with Chris, Shane and Christie above.

Scaramouche Jones will be available to stream from Friday 26th March to Sunday 11th April via Stream.Theatre.

Shane Richie and his wife on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

