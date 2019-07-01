VIDEO: Chris Moyles is looking for this flossing kid from Glastonbury 2019

Glastonbury 2019 has drawn to a close, but Chris Moyles is obsessed with finding one of his biggest stars at the festival from Liam Gallagher's performance.

Glastonbury 2019 showcased stellar performances from headliners Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure plus hosted secret sets from the likes of the Foals and special appearances galore.

Liam Gallagher played the Pyramid Stage ahead of The Killers on Saturday night, and even though Chris was excited for all the Radio X flags gathered for the Oasis rocker's set, something equally brilliant caught his eye.

In footage taken by the Radio X presenter himself, a young boy can be seen standing on someone's shoulders while flossing to his hearts content during the classic Oasis anthem Cigarettes & Alcohol.

What a hero.

Watch our video of the impressive feat above.

Chris Moyles wants to find this flossing kid from Liam Gallagher's Glastonbury 2019 set. Picture: Radio X/Chris Moyles

Moyles is so impressed by the little man's skills, he's sent out a search for the epic flossing kid.

Can you help us track him down?

