Sam comes by to rub salt in the wounds of Toby and Dom!

A 2-1 victory for Manchester United has Toby and Dom feeling sheepish.

Video producer Sam made something of a controversial appearance on the Radio X Breakfast Show today... As a Manchester United fan, he was basking in the glow of Man U's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

This has come as something of a thorn in the side of Liverpool fan Toby Tarrant - who's covering for Chris Moyles on Radio X this week - and fellow Reds supporter Dominic Byrne.

"Stop living in the past Toby!" yells Sam at one point.

Says Toby: "I'm a Liverpool fan, that's all we've got."

Sam reminded Dom of the incident last year, when he bet Dom that Liverpool would finish lower in the league than Man U, with the forfeit that if he lost, Dom would have to don a United shirt live on-air.

He wriggled out of it (see below), so there's a new bet for this season: what's at stake this time around? How humiliating will things get for the loser? Watch the clip above to find out.