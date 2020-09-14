Roy Walker returns for Car Park Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show

14 September 2020, 15:12 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 15:28

Roy Walker returns for Carpark Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show
Roy Walker returns for Carpark Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

The legendary Catchphrase host revived his iconic game with Chris Moyles this week on Radio X.

Chris Moyles revived his much-loved feature with Roy Walker today on The Chris Moyles Show.

Carpark Catchphrase returned to the airwaves on Radio X this Monday (14 September) eight years and one day since it was last played!

The legendary host and TV presenter Roy Walker came into Radio X HQ to reprise the game, which sees two contestants go head-to-head to guess well-known phrases before the klaxon sounds.

Announcing the popular feature’s return last week, Chris Moyles described Walker as the "Orville the Duck to (his) Keith Harris," adding: It’s such a weird thing that Roy Walker is such a huge part of my professional life."

Keep listening this week to find out what happens next!

Tune into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, weekdays from 6:30am – 10am and Saturdays 8am – 11am

Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show

Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles
John Cleese reveals to Chris Moyles the Fawlty Towers moment he hates

John Cleese reveals the Fawlty Towers moment he hates

Is Chris Moyles too angry for Gino's too show?

Gino D'Acampo thinks Chris Moyles is too aggressive for Family Fortunes!
Lee Mack fulfils Chris Moyles Soccer Aid entrance dare and secures his £1K donation

Lee Mack secures Chris Moyles' £1k Soccer Aid pledge after Chesney Hawkes entrance music dare
Vinnie Jones talks to The Chris Moyles Show about Piers Morgan's Life Stories responses

WATCH: Vinnie Jones talks response to Piers Morgan Life Stories interview

Latest On Radio X

Amy Winehouse arrives at the BRIT Awards 2007

What was Amy Winehouse's last song?

Features

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan announces virtual gig at O2 Academy Brixton

Tom Grennan

The Stone Roses' Ian Brown at T in The Park in 2016

Ian Brown slams "lame stream media" and denies he's a conspiracy theorist

The Stone Roses

Liam Gallagher press image with photo of him wearing a mask inset

Liam Gallagher mocks government's six people rule, but still appears to back masks

Liam Gallagher

George Godfrey

George Godfrey is the new host of the Radio X Evening Show

Music News

Sean Lennon, Stella McCartney, Dhani Harrison and Zak Starkey

How many children do The Beatles have?

The Beatles