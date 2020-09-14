Roy Walker returns for Car Park Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show

Roy Walker returns for Carpark Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

The legendary Catchphrase host revived his iconic game with Chris Moyles this week on Radio X.

Chris Moyles revived his much-loved feature with Roy Walker today on The Chris Moyles Show.

Carpark Catchphrase returned to the airwaves on Radio X this Monday (14 September) eight years and one day since it was last played!

The legendary host and TV presenter Roy Walker came into Radio X HQ to reprise the game, which sees two contestants go head-to-head to guess well-known phrases before the klaxon sounds.

Announcing the popular feature’s return last week, Chris Moyles described Walker as the "Orville the Duck to (his) Keith Harris," adding: It’s such a weird thing that Roy Walker is such a huge part of my professional life."

