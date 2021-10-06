Ross Noble talks Aussie lockdown and his Humournoid tour

Ross Noble was on The Chris Moyles Show this week. Picture: Radio X

By Radio X

The comedian spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles about everything from his bunker shows during and lockdown in Australia to his Humournoid tour.

Ross Noble appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about he brand new show Humournoid.

Following his hugely successful 2018 El Hablador tour, the comedy legend will be setting out on live dates from 14 October 2021 till 25 February 2022.

The extensive 54-date tour, will see him perform a three-night homecoming run at Newcastle City Hall and include a finale at the historic London Palladium.

Watch our live interview with the randomist, where he chats about everything from surviving the Aussie lockdown to what to expect from his new dates, on Facebook.

Tickets for Ross Noble's Humournoid tour are on general sale now.

READ MORE: Ross Noble plays ass-kicking chicken from his bunker on The Chris Moyles Show

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.