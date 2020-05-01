Roger Taylor & Adam Lambert talk Queen's You Are The Champions single

1 May 2020, 16:56

Watch the legendary Queen drummer and the band's touring singer talk about their reworking of the famous 1997 hit for COVID-19 relief.

This week saw Queen and Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions, a reworked version of the 1997 anthem We Are The Champions to raise money for The WHO's COVID-19 relief fund.

To mark the occasion, legendary drummer Roger Taylor and vocal powerhouse Adam Lambert called in to The Chris Moyles Show from Cornwall and Los Angeles respectively.

Find out what they had to say to Chris about their upgrade of the 1997 single for a good cause, and find out how they're spending their time in lockdown.

WATCH: Queen and Adam Lambert perform We Are The Champions from lockdown

Queen's Roger Taylor, Chris Moyles and Adam Lambert
Queen's Roger Taylor, Chris Moyles and Adam Lambert. Picture: 1. Sebastian Gabsch/Geisler-Fotopre/DPA/PA Images 2. Radio X 3. Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images

READ MORE: How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions

Watch the official video for the newly reworked single here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

