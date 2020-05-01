Roger Taylor & Adam Lambert talk Queen's You Are The Champions single

Watch the legendary Queen drummer and the band's touring singer talk about their reworking of the famous 1997 hit for COVID-19 relief.

This week saw Queen and Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions, a reworked version of the 1997 anthem We Are The Champions to raise money for The WHO's COVID-19 relief fund.

To mark the occasion, legendary drummer Roger Taylor and vocal powerhouse Adam Lambert called in to The Chris Moyles Show from Cornwall and Los Angeles respectively.

Find out what they had to say to Chris about their upgrade of the 1997 single for a good cause, and find out how they're spending their time in lockdown.

Watch the official video for the newly reworked single here:

