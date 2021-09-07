Rob Brydon talks his tour and fake wives on The Chris Moyles Show

Watch The Gavin & Stacey star catch up with Chris and the team and talk about his new tour and Dom's rubbish impressions.

Rob Brydon came into The Chris Moyles Show this week to discuss his new tour Rob Brydon – A Night Of Songs & Laughter, where he's set to head out on the road with an eight-piece band!

It's been a while since we saw the actor and comedian in the studio, so we took a trip down memory lane and Chris also asked him a very important question wife - and no, it turns out none of them on the telly are real!

Watch Rob Brydon talk about everything from his live dates, which include two shows at the London Palladium, to Dom's rubbish Ronnie Corbett impression in our video above.

Visit robbrydon.live for tickets and more info.

READ MORE: James Corden sought therapy for turning into a "brat" after fame went to his head

Chris Moyles and Rob Brydon on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.