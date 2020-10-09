Chris Moyles and the team have a riveting crisp debate

9 October 2020, 17:59

The Chris Moyles Show tackles some pretty heavy topics... and some not so heavy ones at all.

Chris Moyles and the team are known for dealing with some of the biggest topics out there.

From kitchen refurbs to sweet vegetables, there's absolutely no idea that goes unchallenged.

However, this week it was time to get serious... about crisps!

Catch their high-brow chat in our video above.

WATCH: Chris Moyles' biggest and most epic rants

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

