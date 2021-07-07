The Chris Moyles Show play a special Reverse Words ahead of England v Denmark

7 July 2021, 17:12 | Updated: 7 July 2021, 17:14

Radio X

By Radio X

As England prepare to face off against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final tonight, Chris and the team get in the mood with a famous song!

England will take to Wembley Stadium tonight for what's undoubtedly set be one of most-watched moments of the year as they face off against Denmark in the Euro 2020 Semi-finals.

This major event hasn't been lost on The Chris Moyles Show and they decided to do a very special edition of reverse words to prove it.

Can you guess what famous song they might be singing backwards?! Watch our video above to find out.

Come on England!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles speaks to Iain Stirling ahead of the England Scotland match

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles gets Blythe Road to the Top of the iTunes Charts

The Chris Moyles Show gets Harry's band to the top of the iTunes chart

The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles Show quiz?

Quizzes

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour