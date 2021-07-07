The Chris Moyles Show play a special Reverse Words ahead of England v Denmark

By Radio X

As England prepare to face off against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final tonight, Chris and the team get in the mood with a famous song!

England will take to Wembley Stadium tonight for what's undoubtedly set be one of most-watched moments of the year as they face off against Denmark in the Euro 2020 Semi-finals.

This major event hasn't been lost on The Chris Moyles Show and they decided to do a very special edition of reverse words to prove it.

Can you guess what famous song they might be singing backwards?! Watch our video above to find out.

Come on England!

