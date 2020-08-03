WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Eddie Hearn's hilarious live TV fail

3 August 2020, 17:45 | Updated: 3 August 2020, 18:06

This weekend the sports promoter went viral after he stepped up to do what he thought was a pre-recorded interview. See Chris watch the clip here.

This weekend, Eddie Hearn went viral on social media - and with good reason.

The boxing and sports promoter is known for being a bit of a Jack the lad, but he really took things up a notch when he accidentally swore on live TV.

However, it wasn't just what he said that was absolutely priceless. It was the way he said it!

Watch Chris react to the hilarious clip above.

Chris Moyles reacts to Eddie Hearn's live TV fail
Chris Moyles reacts to Eddie Hearn's live TV fail. Picture: Twitter/Radio X

