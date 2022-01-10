Chris Moyles rants at claims he's Doughnuts on The Masked Singer UK

The Radio X DJ reacted to being in the frame as one of the celebs on the costumed singing competition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Moyles has reacted to being part of the suggestions on The Masked Singer UK.

The Radio X DJ is among the celebs in the frame for posing as Doughnuts on the singing competition, but he's rather insulted about the character's singing abilities.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show this morning (10th January), the presenter said: "I was offered up as a potential Masked Singer... as in one of the judges said 'I think it's Chris Moyles'.

"Now, I didn't see this. I was out. [...] but I'm going to play you the singing and then we can discuss the 'could it be Chris Moyles?' scenario."

"None of this is fun for me," he added. "The one they think is me is the doughnut. Size-ist."

After playing a clip from Saturday night's show, Moyles - who played King Herod in Andrew Lloyd Webbers production of Jesus Christ Superstar - shouted: "Get stuffed! You shove your Masked Singer!"

Despite being furious at the suggestion, Moyles made one of his own and secretly shared who he thought was behind Doughnuts identity by writing his suggestion down on a piece of paper.

Watch our video above to see Chris rant in full.

Chris Moyles is furious at being confused for Doughnuts on The Masked Singer. Picture: Radio X/Twitter/The Masked Singer UK

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.