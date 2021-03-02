Chris Moyles rants about Downing Street's timekeeping

By Radio X

The Radio X presenter isn't happy about being kept waiting for coronavirus briefings by Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and co.

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show know that the Radio X DJ loves a good rant.

This week it's the Downing Street coronavirus briefings, or rather their tardiness, that have got his goat. Whether it's Boris Johnson or Matt Hancock, Chris does NOT like to be kept late without an apology.

Watch Chris give the Government a piece of his mind in our video above.

