Chris Moyles rants about veggie sausages and Pippa gets REALLY confused

By Radio X

Dom may have upset some vegans and vegetarians, but Chris took it one step further and Pippa just made us laugh! Find out what went down here.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team were offered Scotchno eggs, which of course are no-egg Scotch Eggs.

Chris wasn't having any of it, which of course left Dom to moan about vegetarian products which preface the words bacon and sausages.

A listener texted in to fight the case of the veggie sausage, sending Chris into one of his famous rants!

Pippa thought she'd help things by using a television and a quiche as an example. Confused? She was too!

