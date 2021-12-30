The Chris Moyles Show quiz of 2021

30 December 2021, 17:03 | Updated: 30 December 2021, 17:31

The Chris Moyles Show quiz of 2021
Take The Chris Moyles Show quiz of 2021. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

Think you know all there is to know about The Chris Moyles Show? Test yourself in our end of year quiz!

Think you're a big fan of The Chris Moyles Show?

We know our faithful listeners have been tuning in all year to listen to banter from Chris and the gang, but can you remember exactly what went down?

Who appeared as special guests from Married At First Sight Australia? What's the name of Dom's famous German exchange friend? Who had no idea what Chris Moyles' first name is?

If you think you know the answers to these questions and more, take our end of year quiz below:

