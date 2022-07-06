Professor Brian Cox talks aliens and Mars

The physicist and former musician popped into The Chris Moyles Show this week and answered some of your burning questions.

Friend of the show Professor Brian Cox stopped by for a chat this week and talked about everything from extra terrestrials to his UK and Ireland tour.

One in particular asked whether there were any "bonkers" alien conspiracy theories that might actually be true and his response was interesting.

Find out what the former D-Ream star and all-round genius had to say in our video above.

Visit Brian Cox's official website to buy tickets to Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

