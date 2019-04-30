WATCH: Producer Matt trash talking Chris Moyles is hilarious

30 April 2019, 14:29

Watch Chris react to the some of the incredibly passive words Matt was able to throw his way in our video.

Chris Moyles mentioned that the team were off this upcoming back holiday, which would take his days off to 49 days less than what Matt Parkes-Smith has taken off this year!"

The producer didn't take kindly to their chat however, and swears blind he's only had six or seven days off so far.

Both held firm, and needless to say, there was plenty of harsh words exchanged.

Watch Producer Matt take Chris to the shops and make him clean up the aisle in our video above.

It may have all be fun and games, but remember when Matt genuinely thought he'd be fined for potentially killing his pet turtle Archie?

Remind yourself of what happened when Matt scared stiff in one of the best Chris Moyles pranks ever:

Watch the first video here:

See Matt get really worried in our second video:

