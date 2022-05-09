Producer Matt gets pranked on his birthday

Watch Producer Matt get royally pranked by The Chris Moyles Show on his birthday.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Producer Matt celebrated his birthday and Chris and the team decided to give him a birthday surprise.

So Matt is a self-proclaimed "huge fan" of Torquay United Football Team, so they thought they'd prank him by getting someone on to pretend he was their captain.

Watch the incredibly cringe moment it all went down in our video!

And just in case you thought our 'captain' looked or sounded familiar, that's because he was Ethan, who pranked Matt pretending to be a member of the RSPCA when Matt's pet turtle died!

If that wasn't enough fun for one day, Chris thought he'd trick him with a shocking pen!

