The first winner on the Prize Dump Tour has been picked!

Where is The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk heading on Day #1? Watch the moment when the team found out!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Motors.co.uk is back with a bang!

The team started the week outside the home of Leeds United, Elland Road, with a show the came LIVE from our own very special Prize Dump Tour Bus.

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour Bus outside Elland Road stadium this morning. Picture: Radio X

And Chris, Pippa, Dom and James got to find out where they were heading for the first drop off - Monday's winner is Matthew from Warrington!

Matthew will be taking delivery of the following goodies - that's if he can get a couple of hours off work today, of course.

LG 50" 4K TV

iPhone 13 128GB in Midnight Black

XBOX Series X Games Console

Sonos One Smart Speaker in Black

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

£100 Food Delivery Gift Card of winner’s choice

Amazon Echo Auto

Bagotte Robot Vacuum Cleaner

ASUS X415 14in i3 Laptop

Ninja Air Fryer

ION Audio Record Player with USB & Bluetooth

3 Car Supercar Experience Day (38 UK locations) (Separate T&Cs apply)

£1,000 paid by bank transfer

The Prize Dump Tour Bus in Leeds! Picture: Radio X

And not only that, but Matthew is now in the draw to win a brand new Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid car, courtesy of Motors.co.uk. The ultimate winner will be picked on Friday. Can you stand the suspense?

One lucky Prize Dump winner could win this Suzuki Vitara SZ-T Hybrid... Picture: Global

