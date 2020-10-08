The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump winner Nick pranks Dom!

8 October 2020, 16:27

Dom's heart sank when this week's winner Nick called in to tell us where he'd be driving to, but all wasn't what it seemed. Find out what happened next here.

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump was back with a bang this week with Dom being roped in to drive a van of goodies to a mystery location.

Nick was the lucky listener who won the competition this week, but Dom's heart sank when it came to the time for him to reveal where abouts in the UK he'd be headed.

Naughty Nick hatched a plan to throw the team off the scent and it's fair to say he very much succeeded!

Apparently our Scottish listeners didn't believe it for a second, but it was all pretty convincing live on-air from London.

Watch our video above to relive the moment it all went down and find out what happened when they met.

Dom delivered the Prize Dump to our mischievous winner Nick this week
Dom delivered the Prize Dump to our mischievous winner Nick this week. Picture: Radio X

