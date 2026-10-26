The Chris Moyles Prize Dump Tour with Currys

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Currys kicks off on Monday 2nd November. Picture: Radio X

Chris and the team are set to head out on their custom tour bus again to deliver some amazing prizes to some lucky listeners!

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It's back!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour with Currys is set to kick off next Monday for another week of travel, tribulations and treats!

Chris, Dom, Aaron, Polly and Captain are set to head out on their big stonking tour bus again to deliver some amazing prizes to some very lucky listeners!

Each day from Monday 2nd to Friday 6th November, listeners will text in their answers to the day’s qualifying question, with one winner picked at random. It’s then up to the team to travel to the winner’s doorstep to deliver all their wonderful prizes, wherever they live in the UK!

It all kicks off on The Chris Moyles Show on Monday, 2nd November at 6.30am. You'll be able to watch and listen to the show on Global Player, plus we'll be live streaming each day on the show's YouTube channel!

Radio X Plus is for fans who want to get into even more music! Picture: Radio X

Radio X has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Radio X Plus!

Enjoy all the Radio X shows featuring your favourite presenters, without the ad breaks* and with even more great music, across Radio X and our sister stations Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled, whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-Up.

In addition to ad-free* listening, Radio X Plus subscribers save 15% in the official Radio X merch store, enjoy priority access to events, and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter, for a sneak peek behind the scenes at Radio X. AND, as a Plus subscriber, you'll also get entries into our competitions every week, such as Cash Call.

*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.