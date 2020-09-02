The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump On Your Doorstep is back!

A van of amazing prizes will be sat outside Radio X in London's Leicester Square this Thursday, but where will Chris Moyles drive it?

The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump On Your Doorstep is back... And now it's better than ever!

We love bringing back some of our most-loved features, and this one is one of our most popular competitions yet.

Just like last time, a lucky winner will be getting a load of amazing prizes delivered to their doo, but the first person to drive them will be none other than Chris Moyles himself.

This Thursday 3 September, a van will be sat outside of Radio X in London's Leicester Square.

Chis will be sat in the driver's seat with the SatNav on and his finger ready and James will be 2 metres away in the back seat as his co pilot.

As soon as we have a winner, from ANYWHERE in the UK, the pair will make their way there.

In the past we’ve been to: Chelmsford, Isle of Wight, Spalding and York. Wherever you are!

Lines open at the start of the show tomorrow morning and will close at 08:15 so get involved!

Full terms and conditions be available here once the show starts

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump On Your Doorstep is back! Picture: Radio X

See some of the epic prizes up for grabs here:

Nintendo Switch + 2 Games  (FIFA 20 & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe)
GoPro Hero 8
 iPhone 11 
LG 50" 4K TV 
Dyson Hairdryer 
Apple Watch Series 5 
Pure Air Electric Scooter 
Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 
Facebook Portal TV 
Portable Inflatable Quick Heating Hot Tub Spa 
Chase Seville Marmalade Gin

Remind yourself what happened with last year's epic Prize Dump and what happened when James found out he was headed to the Isle of Wight:

