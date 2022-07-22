Chris Moyles pranks Dom with his own bedroom livestream

This week on The Chris Moyles show, the team discussed someone streaming themselves sleep, so they decided to recreate the magic with Dom.

By Radio X

Earlier this week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team came across a Twitch user who racked up a loyal following of people who watched him sleep.

So, naturally Chris decided to prank Dom by setting up his own bedroom and a Twitch account for his biggest fans to watch him on.

The makeshift bedroom provided reflected our favourite newsreader to a tee and came complete with a framed picture of Judge Rinder, some interesting artwork and one of Dom's favourite wigs.

Watch our video above to see what Dom got up to as hundreds and thousands tuned in to watch his bedroom antics.

Chris pranks Dom with his own bedroom livestream. Picture: Radio X

