Chris Moyles lets Pippa and Toby get some things off their chests

This week, Chris asked lovebirds Pippa and toby what their pet peeves were about each other and they didn't hold back.

This week on the Chris Moyles Show, Chris decided to quiz Pippa and Toby on each other's worst habits.

The pair might be loved up and engaged, but it doesn't mean they didn't have a few pet peeves about each other to share.

Chris gave them a safe space to talk about it and, once they got into the swing of things, they didn't hold back!

Find out what they were in our video above.

Chris Moyles plays referee between Pippa and Toby. Picture: Radio X

