Pippa spilling her breakfast is the kind of gold we need every morning

16 February 2022, 17:59 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 20:11

Pippa spilling her breakfast on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa spilling her breakfast on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X
Radio X

By Radio X

The team were eating their breakfast just like they do every morning on The Chris Moyles Show, but Pippa had a bit of a mishap.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team had their breakfasts like they do everyday.

However, this morning was particularly special because Pippa couldn't quite manage to keep her food on the table.

Watch her in action in our video above!

READ MORE: Test yourself with Pippa Taylor’s Craptic Birthdays book!

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Live Playlist

Steve Coogan talks abbout his Alan Partridge stage show with Chris Moyles

Steve Coogan: Alan Partridge is "spiritually poor" and "terrified of Me Too" in new live show
Dom sells The Chris Moyles Show pants in Leicester Square

Dom sells The Chris Moyles Show pants in Leicester Square