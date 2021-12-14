Pippa sends her Craptic Birthdays book to The Obamas

By Jenny Mensah

Pippa has reached out to her "faves" Barack and Michelle Obama with her new book. Find out what she said here.

If you know anything about The Chris Moyles Show, then you'd know that Pippa recently released a book!

And if you know anything about Pippa, you'll know she's a BIG fan of one particular high profile couple.

Now she's sent her Craptic Birthdays book to one star who features on the cover, Richard Osmund, so it made sense for her to send it to none other but Barack and Michelle Obama.

In true Pippa form, she send them a little note alongside her book complete with a smiley face! We hope they get it in time for Christmas!

Find out what she said in our video above.

Pippa reached out to the Obamas with her Craptic Birthdays book. Picture: Radio X/Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Remind yourself of the moment Pippa received a birthday message from Barack Obama... sort of!

