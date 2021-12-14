Pippa sends her Craptic Birthdays book to The Obamas

14 December 2021, 17:20 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 17:27

By Jenny Mensah

Pippa has reached out to her "faves" Barack and Michelle Obama with her new book. Find out what she said here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you know anything about The Chris Moyles Show, then you'd know that Pippa recently released a book!

And if you know anything about Pippa, you'll know she's a BIG fan of one particular high profile couple.

Now she's sent her Craptic Birthdays book to one star who features on the cover, Richard Osmund, so it made sense for her to send it to none other but Barack and Michelle Obama.

In true Pippa form, she send them a little note alongside her book complete with a smiley face! We hope they get it in time for Christmas!

Find out what she said in our video above.

READ MORE: Test yourself with Pippa Taylor’s Craptic Birthdays book!

Pippa reached out to the Obamas with her Craptic Birthdays book
Pippa reached out to the Obamas with her Craptic Birthdays book. Picture: Radio X/Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Remind yourself of the moment Pippa received a birthday message from Barack Obama... sort of!

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Pippa releases her Craptic Birthdays Book

Test yourself with Pippa Taylor’s Craptic Birthdays book!

Dom's childhood photo gets a new update on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's childhood photo is the best thing ever

Sam and Matt face off in their chicken wing challenge rematch

Sam and Matt's chicken wing challenge rematch was epic

Pippa is absolutely oblivious and we love it

Pippa just repeated the Doncaster pub story and it was classic