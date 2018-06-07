Pippa Attempted A Toby Lerone - Did She Succeed?

Toby Lerone and his friends have been pranking radio stations again, and this time it’s Pippa who’s behind it!

For a while now, The Chris Moyles show has been encouraging listeners to prank other radio stations by texting in with fake names.

It started with Toby Lerone but soon expanded to include a number of his mates. The prank has now evolved to include tricking presenters into reading out song lyrics.

As you’ve been putting the work in for a long time, Pippa has decided to step up to “the plate” and try it herself.

She admits: “I wanted to do it to find out what it was like to be that naughty.”

They’ve done a lot of names, so she tried to get a music lyric into a text message to a local radio station.

Did Pippa succeed or fail? Take a look.