Chris Moyles' Phillip Scholfield 60th Birthday April Fools prank was epic

1 April 2019, 14:47 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 17:45

Chris asked his listeners to get #happy60thphillipschofield trending on the This Morning presenter's 57th birthday and he was fuming.

Today was April Fools Day, so Chris Moyles thought he'd use the opportunity to play a prank on TV presenting legend Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning co-host was celebrating his 57th Birthday today, so Moyles thought he'd take the opportunity to get everyone wishing him a happy 60th birthday on Twitter instead!

Watch our video above to see what happened next and if he managed to get the hashtag to trend.

Last week saw Chris prank Dom when he conducted a science experiment.

Dom got all dressed up in his white coat and goggles to do a science experiment live on-air, but little did he know it was rigged from the start.

Pleased as punch with himself, Dom went down to the Radio X basement, donned a lab coat and used a very dramatic voice to create an exothermic reaction.

Find out what happened next in our video below:

WATCH MORE: Dom is in hysterics over Easter chocolates on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH MORE: Dom gets pranked while dressed as a mummy

