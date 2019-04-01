Chris Moyles' Phillip Scholfield 60th Birthday April Fools prank was epic

Chris asked his listeners to get #happy60thphillipschofield trending on the This Morning presenter's 57th birthday and he was fuming.

Today was April Fools Day, so Chris Moyles thought he'd use the opportunity to play a prank on TV presenting legend Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning co-host was celebrating his 57th Birthday today, so Moyles thought he'd take the opportunity to get everyone wishing him a happy 60th birthday on Twitter instead!

Watch our video above to see what happened next

Last week saw Chris prank Dom when he conducted a science experiment.

Dom got all dressed up in his white coat and goggles to do a science experiment live on-air, but little did he know it was rigged from the start.

Pleased as punch with himself, Dom went down to the Radio X basement, donned a lab coat and used a very dramatic voice to create an exothermic reaction.

Find out what happened next

