Peter Capaldi talks Suicide Squad 2, John Cena and Margot Robbie

The Scottish actor spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about his role as The Thinker in the upcoming sequel.

Peter Capaldi popped into The Chris Moyles Show studio and talked all things Suicide Squad 2.

The Scottish actor stars as evil genius The Thinker aka Gaius Grieves in the sequel of the anti-superhero movie and described his time working alongside stars such as John Cena and Margot Robbie.

Asked if he liked working on such a big film, he replied: "I love it. I absolutely love it. Such a gas. I mean you walk on set and everyone is there in their costumes. Also they're all film stars and people you've seen on the telly and also such nice people."

He had a lot of praise for his cast mates Margot Robbie and John Cena too.

Watch Suicide Squad 2 in UK theatres from 30 July 2021.

