The Chris Moyles Show team open their Secret Santa presents

What better way to mark Christmas Day than with the Chris and the team opening their presents?

It's The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Day special, so what better way to celebrate than by the team opening their Secret Santa presents for each other?

As always, some were more serious than others and Find out what they got each other in our video above.

Merry Christmas everyone!

READ MORE: The Chris Moyles Show open up their advent calendars

The Chris Moyles Show team open secret santa presents. Picture: Radio X

QUIZ: Take our Chris Moyles Show ultimate fan quiz

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: