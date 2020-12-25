The Chris Moyles Show team open their Secret Santa presents

25 December 2020, 09:00

What better way to mark Christmas Day than with the Chris and the team opening their presents?

It's The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Day special, so what better way to celebrate than by the team opening their Secret Santa presents for each other?

As always, some were more serious than others and Find out what they got each other in our video above.

Merry Christmas everyone!

The Chris Moyles Show team open secret santa presents
The Chris Moyles Show team open secret santa presents. Picture: Radio X

