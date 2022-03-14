Nan gives The Chris Moyles Show a visit and answers listener questions

By Radio X

The Nan Movie is set for release this Friday 18th March and our favourite granny popped in on The Chris Moyles Show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's almost time for The Nan Movie - starring Catherine Tate and Mathew Horne - to be released, so we had to get the legend in for a chat and send some listener questions her way!

What's nan's favourite American statue and what's her favourite biscuit to dunk into a cup of tea?

Find out the answer to this question and more in our video above.

The Nan Movie is set for release in cinemas on 18th March 2022.

Watch the trailer for The Nan Movie here:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.