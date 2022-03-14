Nan gives The Chris Moyles Show a visit and answers listener questions

14 March 2022, 17:13 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 17:30

Radio X

By Radio X

The Nan Movie is set for release this Friday 18th March and our favourite granny popped in on The Chris Moyles Show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's almost time for The Nan Movie - starring Catherine Tate and Mathew Horne - to be released, so we had to get the legend in for a chat and send some listener questions her way!

What's nan's favourite American statue and what's her favourite biscuit to dunk into a cup of tea?

Find out the answer to this question and more in our video above.

The Nan Movie is set for release in cinemas on 18th March 2022.

Watch the trailer for The Nan Movie here:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Live Playlist

Steve Coogan talks abbout his Alan Partridge stage show with Chris Moyles

Steve Coogan: Alan Partridge is "spiritually poor" and "terrified of Me Too" in new live show
Dom sells The Chris Moyles Show pants in Leicester Square

Dom sells The Chris Moyles Show pants in Leicester Square