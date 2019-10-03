WATCH: Chris and Dom have promised something hilarious in our work auction

Chris Moyles has been laughing about some of the ridiculous items on offer for our special work auction, and now he's in one of them.

Global's Make Some Noise Day is almost upon us where we raise money for charities that struggle to be heard.

Everyone around the company is doing their bit for our huge charity day, which will see presenters and staff alike giving up their time for a good cause.

Chris has been pondering some of the crazy stuff on offer and has even given a decade on a sack of potatoes... but little did he know he was about to become the subject of a very exciting bid.

Watch our video above to find out what it is.

The minimum bid is £5,000 pounds, so we reckon Chris and Dom will be safe. Still, it's nice to see them squirm for a while.

While our listeners can't bid on our online auction, you can help raise money for Global's Make Some Noise by listening to this year's Chris Moyles Show Pubcast.

Previous years have seen some pretty big special guests join the team, and even witnessed the revelation of Toby and Pippa's budding romance, but this year has to be up there as one of the greatest so far, with Hollywood royalty Kiefer Sutherland joining them for a whiskey.

Kiefer Sutherland features on The Chris Moyles Show's 2019 Pubcast for Make Some Noise. Picture: Radio X

