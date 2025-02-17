The Chris Moyles Morning After Show: how to listen

The Chris Moyles Morning After Show comed to Radio X on Friday 21st February. Picture: Radio X

Join Chris this Friday for the morning after his big Birthday night out - with guests, a special performance and some surprises!

It’s that time of year already!

Yes Chris is turning 28 again and, in a lovely twist of fate, it coincides with the final few days of our legendary Pubcast being available. So… to celebrate, we shall be doing something special to mark the occasion.

On Friday 21st February, after a few birthday jubilations the night before, The Chris Moyles Show will broadcast LIVE from a house near to where Chris lives to ease the pain of the morning commute.

Full of everything needed to soothe a sore head, there’ll be surprise visitors, some special deliveries and… an exclusive live performance from a very special guest.

Plus… we’ll be reliving some of the cringiest moments of the Pubcast - and no-one will be more surprised at the revelations, than Chris himself

So whether you’re listening or watching on Global Player – just make sure you’re tuned in Friday morning as we bring to you…

The Chris Moyles Morning After Show

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.