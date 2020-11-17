Matt and Sam trash talk ahead of their chicken wings rematch

17 November 2020, 16:40 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 16:44

Last time around producer Matt absolutely thrashed young Sam in our chicken wings eating challenge, but who will reign victorious this time?

Earlier this year on The Chris Moyles Show, producer Matt went head to head against video producer Sam in a chicken wing-eating contest.

Unsurprisingly, our chicken aficionado Matt absolutely throttled young whipper snapper Sam, who had a lot of heart but not a lot of tekkers.

Now, it looks like the pair are set to go head to head again and this time the gloves are off... kinda.

Watch our video to see their hilarious trash talking in action.

WATCH: Chris Moyles and the team sample Producer Matt's homemade beer

Remind yourself of their first epic chicken wings battle here:

Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show:

