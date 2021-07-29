Matt Parkes-Smith's Top 5 moments on The Chris Moyles Show

29 July 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 17:19

He's one of our most beloved members of The Chris Show. Get our Top 5 moments from Matt here.

Matt Parkes-Smith is a beloved producer on The Chris Moyles Show with a heart of gold.

In fact, sometimes he's so nice it gets him into all sorts of trouble. Whether it's his gullibility or his boyish charm, Matt doesn't fail to entertain Chris and the team... even when he's done something wrong!

Don't believe us? Watch Matt's best moments in our video above.

READ MORE: Top 5 Chris Moyles Show junket moments

Top 5 Matt Parkes-Smith moments
Top 5 Matt Parkes-Smith moments. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles gets Blythe Road to the Top of the iTunes Charts

The Chris Moyles Show gets Harry's band to the top of the iTunes chart

The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles Show quiz?

Quizzes

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour